Karan Tacker gears up to represent India with Tanvi The Great at Cannes

The wait is finally over! Karan Tacker, the versatile powerhouse who stole hearts and headlines with his riveting performances on OTT, is now ready to command the big screen with Tanvi The Great — his first feature film, directed by none other than the legendary Anupam Kher. The newly released poster reveals Tacker in a fierce, uniformed avatar as Captain Samar Raina — a character cloaked in intensity, honour, and untold heroism.

Sharing the poster socially Anupam Kher mentioned,” Karan has this unique ability to make his performances look effortless but still carry the weightage of a seasoned actor. The role he plays in Tanvi The Great had these requirements! He carries the Indian Army uniform and the responsibilities that come along with it with finesse, dignity and majestic grace. You will love him in TTG! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!”

If you thought Special Ops was Tacker’s peak — think again. His razor-sharp portrayal of Himmat Singh’s right-hand man had critics lauding his restraint and range, while Khakee: The Bihar Chapter cemented his standing as one of the finest actors of his generation. Each role, each performance, has been a calculated step leading to this moment. With Tanvi The Great, Tacker is all set to showcase his acting chops on the celluloid. Adding another layer of pride to this milestone, Tanvi The Great will be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025, with Karan walking the red carpet and representing Indian cinema on a global stage.

Advertisement

Karan says, “This moment is incredibly surreal. To debut on the big screen with a film like Tanvi The Great, under the direction of someone I have admired for years — Anupam Kher sir — is not just a professional milestone, it’s a dream manifested. Playing Capt. Samar Raina challenged me in ways I’d never imagined. Getting the opportunity to represent India at Cannes with this film is humbling beyond words.