Karan, Tejasswi set stage ablaze

The countdown to one of television’s most-awaited weddings is well underway, as actress Avika Gor prepares to marry her fiancé Milind Chandwani on COLORS’ Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga. The celebrations hit peak glamour and entertainment as popular television duo Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make a sparkling entry at the couple’s sangeet and haldi ceremony.

The evening transforms into an extravaganza with Karan and Tejasswi bringing their trademark energy and effortless chemistry to the festivities. Their playful banter, dazzling dance moves and undeniable charm instantly make them the stars of the night, turning the sangeet into a lively party that keeps guests thoroughly

entertained.

In a light-hearted moment during the “Reality Check” segment, host and comedian Munawar Faruqui stirs the pot by asking the question everyone’s been thinking: Would Tejasswi be a strict or romantic wife? The cheeky query sparks laughter, cheers and some blushes — fuelling speculation about whether wedding bells might soon be ringing for this fan-favourite couple as well.