Karan Wahi, currently seen in the show Half Love Half Arranged, shares thoughts on perfect partner

Decoding the true essence of love and relationship, Karan Wahi defined the meaning of a perfect partner in Amazon miniTV romantic comedy-drama series, Half Love Half Arranged. He states that every person has their own flaws and no one is perfect.

He further shared, “I think nobody is perfect, hence there is no such thing as a perfect partner. As you grow older, you understand and accept this better. Everyone, I believe, has advantages and disadvantages, as well as strengths and weaknesses. I feel that the partner you chose will eventually become perfect if you enjoy the wonderful aspects and accept and love the things that are probably not great for you. I am sure that if you work together, your partner will be ideal for you.”

