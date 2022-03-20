Kareena and Karisma Kapoor rang Jeh’s birthday in Maldives…we have the photos

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 20

It was a perfect vacation dedicated to Kapoor siblings. Kareena and Karisma, along with their kids Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan and Samaira Kapur, went to Maldives for a spring break. They are back in Mumbai and the holiday glow is visible.

The sibling gang celebrated Jeh’s first birthday in Maldives. While there are some nice shots from their return at the airport, coming home meant reliving memories from the perfect moments at the island. As Kareena posted a photo, which had Karisma, Jai, Taimur, Kiaan, Samaira and herself chilling on the beach as their back faced the camera. Kareena calls it, “Spring Break 2022.”

Karisma too shared a selfie of herself and we can see she is flaunting the tan and all the sun she soaked up at Maldives.

The sister duo also marked Holi 2022 in Maldives with their kids. Instead of colours, their children had the pleasure of playing with sand. In one of the photos, Karena and Jeh are enjoying making a sandcastle. She captioned it, “On holi we build sandcastles.”

It was a short and sweet break where the two mothers treated their kids to some fun and they caught up on sisterly joys themselves.

Work wise, Kareena recently announced her OTT debut project with Sujoy Ghosh. It is a murder thriller that also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. There’s also the long-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

