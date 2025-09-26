DT
Home / Entertainment / Kareena begins shooting for Daayra

Kareena begins shooting for Daayra

ANI
Updated At : 05:56 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have officially commenced the shooting of their upcoming film, Daayra.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the actors shared glimpses from the first day of shoot, adding several BTS moments.

“Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and therealprithvi...Send love and blessings,” Kareena wrote in the caption.

From holding a puja ceremony on the first day of production to discussing scenes with director Meghna Gulzar, trying look tests, shooting scenes, and reading scripts, the actor offered an intimate insight into their preparations.

In a special highlight, veteran lyricist Gulzar also arrived on the sets and engaged in a conversation with the team.

Likewise, Prithviraj expressed a feeling of thrill in his post as he added, “#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world.”

Meghna dedicated a special post to mark the beginning of a journey of “blurred and crossed lines.” Daayra was announced earlier this year.

