Kareena Kapoor finally gets hubby Saif Ali Khan to pose, gives fans a glimpse of family vacation

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying some quality family time abroad as she takes a break from her busy work schedule. The actor has been sharing glimpses from her vacation on social media, giving fans a look at her relaxed holiday moments.

On Tuesday, Kareena posted a picture of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, from a snowy destination. In the image, Saif is seen sitting on a cable chair, surrounded by snow, flashing a victory sign and appearing calm and content.

Sharing the photo, Kareena added a humorous caption, joking about how rare it is to get Saif to pose for pictures. “Finally got him to pose, and this is what I could manage,” she wrote.

Kareena has been regularly posting snapshots from her getaway, offering fans a peek into her life away from the limelight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has recently completed filming for Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role and is produced by Junglee Pictures in collaboration with Pen Studios.

Daayra, which is slated for a theatrical release in 2026, explores the impact of a single disturbing incident and how it leads to complex moral dilemmas surrounding justice and truth. The film has now entered post-production.