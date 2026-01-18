Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza and Bipasha Basu share their special moments from 2016

A wave of nostalgia has swept across Instagram as users revisit snapshots from a decade ago, particularly from 2016. The trend, dubbed "2026 is the new 2016," sees people recreating old photos, reviving fashion and aesthetics, and reflecting on a simpler digital era.

Kareena Kapoor has become the latest celebrity to join the viral 2016 trend on Instagram.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Kareena dug out several priceless pictures from 2016, the year when she was blessed with her firstborn, Taimur. From sharing her unseen pregnancy pictures to posting adorable pictures with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's "2016 photo dump" phase is quite adorable.

Sharing the throwback pictures, Kareena wrote, "The year of the bump."

Alia's 2016 kahani

Taking part in the viral 2016 Instagram trend, Alia Bhatt reflected on the year with gratitude, offering a glimpse into some of her most precious memories.

From sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi to seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, Alia's 2016 photo dump gave fans a sneak peek into the unforgettable moments from her life a decade ago.

"2016 ki kahaani

1 - 2016 started off pretty grounded 2 - some shoot moments with my fav co-actor ever 3 - a whole lot of love 4 - very tired boys on the dream team tour 5 - a whole lot of love part 2 (surprise bday in Delhi during Kapoor and Sons promotions) 6 - Tamma Tamma shoot with badri 7 - golden moments at the Golden Temple 8 - dearest pari giving me some relevant gossip during a press conference 9 - Elle 2016 cover shoot10 - Coldplay Berlin 2016," she captioned the post.

Dia Mirza rekindles RHTDM memories

Dia Mirza took fans back in time as she joined the viral trend and shared a set of old pictures that brought back memories for people who loved her early films.

Taking to Instagram, Dia posted a few behind-the-scenes and photoshoot images with her Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) co-star R Madhavan, popularly known as Maddy, as the film approaches its 25th anniversary this October.

The caption of her post read, "This was 2016. On 19th October 2026, it will be 25 years. A gift that keeps on giving. The film released in 2001. Name the film. Oh Maddy Maddy, look what showed up?

Bipasha’s wedding album

Like many, Bipasha Basu hopped on the viral 2016 social media trend as well. On Saturday, Bipasha took a stroll down memory lane, sharing several priceless pictures from 2016. Notably, 2016 was an extremely special year for Bipasha as she tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover on April 30. So honestly, calling her latest Instagram post a "photo dump" feels wrong; it's basically her wedding album, full of love and glow.