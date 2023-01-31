Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up two projects

Last year, Netflix had announced that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma were coming together for Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled film. The film marks the digital debut of Kareena. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. Now, Kareena has finished the project. The actress says, “For me, it’s very different because obviously you’re used to seeing me in all the mainstream movies, which has the song, the dance, the gloss, the glamour. Both these films (Sujoy Ghosh & Hansal Mehta’s next project) are shockingly different.”

On the other hand, Kareena has also wrapped the Hansal Mehta directorial, which is reportedly titled The Buckingham Murders. The film marks her debut as a producer along with Ekta Kapoor. Adds Kareena, “I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that.” She shared that her character was inspired in part by Hollywood star Kate Winslet’s role in Mare of Easttown.

The actress also said that the film is 80 per cent shot in English and 20 per cent in Hindi. It was extensively filmed in the UK. “I speak fluently in Hindi and think also in Hindi because that’s what I’ve been doing all my life. When you’re thinking in Hindi, but speaking in English, it was actually a difficult task because it was the reverse situation for the first time.” — TMS