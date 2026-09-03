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Home / Entertainment / Kareena Kapoor says dropping out after Class XI is a regret she still carries: 'That's why I pushed my boys to finish their education'

Kareena Kapoor says dropping out after Class XI is a regret she still carries: 'That's why I pushed my boys to finish their education'

The decision she made at 19 shaped how she is raising Taimur and Jeh today

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 12:44 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Kareena Kapoor
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Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has opened up about one regret that has stayed with her through decades of success — leaving school after Class XI to pursue acting.

Speaking to podcaster Hanuman Dass, she said the choice was driven by ambition but has never fully left her. "I never finished my education and that was something that kind of stayed with me. I got into movies and didn't study any further after Class XI. I know a lot of people can make fun of that, but I wanted to prove myself as an actor. That was something I wanted to do, to follow my heart," she said.

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That personal experience has become the non-negotiable rule in her household. Her sons Taimur and Jeh will finish their education before anything else. "Education is something I do regret not completing. That's why I have pushed my boys to finish their education first and then follow their hearts," she said.

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It is also the thread connecting her to her work with UNICEF India, which she has been part of since 2014. When the organisation approached her to advocate for girls' education, the cause landed differently for her than it might have for someone else.

Kareena made her debut at 19 in J.P. Dutta's Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 2000. She next appears in Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller Daayra, opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, releasing September 18.

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