Kareena Kapoor shares picture by her 'gorgeous' Saif Ali Khan from their vacation in South Africa

ANI
Mumbai, March 17
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family are having a good time in Africa. On Friday, she shared a picture clicked by her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan.
Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena treated fans with a picture featuring a group of Zebras.
Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Good morning from Africa".
She added the camera emoticon and wrote "by my gorgeous Saif Ali Khan."
On Wednesday, she posted a relaxed photo of herself on Instagram. Donning a blue denim jacket, Kareena seems to languish the leisurely hour. She captioned the frame, "What you doin?
Nothing...just hanging with my new friends... In the frame, wild animals are seen grazing in the field in the backdrop.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.
The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon and south actor Prabhas.
Apart from that he also has the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series 'The Bridge' in his kitty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days
The court had earlier posted Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing...
Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum
Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...
Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him
Majithia was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of anti-dr...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks
It is for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not f...
Chinese President Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin to boost ties, discuss ending Ukraine war
Xi's visit will be seen as a powerful signal of Beijing's su...