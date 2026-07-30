DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera welcome first child, a baby boy

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera welcome first child, a baby boy

Couple announces birth on Guru Purnima, four months after sharing pregnancy news

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 11:04 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera
Advertisement

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have become parents for the first time. The couple broke the news through a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that their son had arrived a day earlier.

Advertisement

Their caption tied the timing to the calendar, noting the birth fell on Guru Purnima and calling the child their "greatest blessing," before welcoming him with the line "It's a boy."

Advertisement

Well-wishers from the film and television world quickly filled the comments section. Vikrant Massey sent his congratulations to the new parents, and Rakul Preet Singh wrote in expressing how happy she was for the couple.

Advertisement

Karishma had first confirmed she was expecting back in April, sharing a set of photos with Varun where the pair posed with tiny baby shoes and caps reading "Mom" and "Dad." That announcement had pointed to an August arrival, so their son beat the timeline by a few weeks.

Career-wise, Karishma is currently on set for Mom 2, which has been in production since March, alongside co-star Jisshu Sengupta. Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Girish Kohli, the film continues the story from Sridevi's National Award-winning original and sees Karishma sharing screen space with Khushi Kapoor. The role followed her well-received turn in the drama series Scoop. Varun works in Mumbai's real estate sector, associated with the firm VB Corp.

Advertisement

The couple married on February 5, 2022, and now begin a new chapter together as parents to their son.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts