Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera welcome first child, a baby boy

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have become parents for the first time. The couple broke the news through a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that their son had arrived a day earlier.

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Their caption tied the timing to the calendar, noting the birth fell on Guru Purnima and calling the child their "greatest blessing," before welcoming him with the line "It's a boy."

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Well-wishers from the film and television world quickly filled the comments section. Vikrant Massey sent his congratulations to the new parents, and Rakul Preet Singh wrote in expressing how happy she was for the couple.

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Karishma had first confirmed she was expecting back in April, sharing a set of photos with Varun where the pair posed with tiny baby shoes and caps reading "Mom" and "Dad." That announcement had pointed to an August arrival, so their son beat the timeline by a few weeks.

Career-wise, Karishma is currently on set for Mom 2, which has been in production since March, alongside co-star Jisshu Sengupta. Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Girish Kohli, the film continues the story from Sridevi's National Award-winning original and sees Karishma sharing screen space with Khushi Kapoor. The role followed her well-received turn in the drama series Scoop. Varun works in Mumbai's real estate sector, associated with the firm VB Corp.

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The couple married on February 5, 2022, and now begin a new chapter together as parents to their son.