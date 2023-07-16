Karisma Kapoor enjoys rain in London

ANI

Mumbai, July 16

Actor Karisma Kapoor, gave a sneak peek into her recent vacation on socila media.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor treated fans to pictures and videos from her London diaries. She captioned the post, "Once upon a rainy day #london." In the pictures, she can seen walking in the rain with an umbrella on the streets."

She wore a printed dress and opted for a natural makeup look.

In the last pictures, she shared images from her hotel lobby.

Take a look:

Her pictures from her vacation garnered several likes and comments.

A user wrote, " U can still give a run to today's actresses."

"The real beauty queen of India," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, " As usual looking so pretty so gorgeous."

Recently, on Wednesday, she shared the actor shared pictures from her beach vacation. "Beach therapy #sunsandssea."

She wore a maroon Monokini and opted for a soft makeup look.

Check it out:

Meawhile, on the work front, Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

