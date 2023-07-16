Karisma Kapoor enjoys rain in London

ANI
Mumbai, July 16
Actor Karisma Kapoor, gave a sneak peek into her recent vacation on socila media.
Taking to Instagram, Kapoor treated fans to pictures and videos from her London diaries. She captioned the post, "Once upon a rainy day #london." In the pictures, she can seen walking in the rain with an umbrella on the streets."
She wore a printed dress and opted for a natural makeup look.
In the last pictures, she shared images from her hotel lobby.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Her pictures from her vacation garnered several likes and comments.
A user wrote, " U can still give a run to today's actresses."
"The real beauty queen of India," a fan wrote.
Another fan commented, " As usual looking so pretty so gorgeous."
Recently, on Wednesday, she shared the actor shared pictures from her beach vacation. "Beach therapy #sunsandssea."
She wore a maroon Monokini and opted for a soft makeup look.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Meawhile, on the work front, Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.
Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.
She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.
