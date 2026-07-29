Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi and Rajeev Khandelwal express gratitude to their mentors on Guru Purnima

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, television’s beloved stars came together to honour the timeless tradition of mentorship, gratitude and learning. Here is what they had to say on this special day:

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Karisma Kapoor: Growing up in a family deeply rooted in cinema and working with legendary masters on the sets, I learned early on that a true guru doesn't just teach you the steps, they teach you how to own the stage with your soul. This Guru Purnima, my heart is full of gratitude for the teachers who taught me to dance with my heart before my feet.

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Jaaved Jaaferi: For me, dance has always been about freedom, rhythm and finding your own voice. Over the decades, I’ve realised that a real guru sheds away your inhibitions and unleashes your truest self. On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I bow down to the masters who kept me grounded in rhythm.

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Geeta Kapur: They call me Maa on the show India’s Best Dancer Season 5, but everything I know about mentorship comes from the giants on whose shoulders I stand, especially my mentor, Farah Khan, who taught me how to nurture talent with tough love and an open heart. This Guru Purnima, I pray that we continue to guide our contestants with the same warmth, strict discipline, and blessings that our gurus showered upon us.

Rajeev Khandelwal: Guru Purnima is a beautiful, humbling reminder that learning never stops, and that our truest guides are often the ones closest to us. My parents have been my very first gurus. Long before we step out into the world, they shape the way we think and the values we live by. They taught me how to look at the world with honesty, compassion, and resilience, and that grounding is what continues to keep me steady today. As life moves on, we're fortunate to find gurus in many forms—teachers, mentors, directors, colleagues, friends, and sometimes even complete strangers whose journeys leave a lasting impact. On this Guru Purnima, I am grateful to my parents, to the everyday superstars who inspire me, and to every individual who has helped shape the person I am today.