DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday announce release date of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday announce release date of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

The film will hit the big screen on December 31
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:42 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Photo: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Advertisement

“Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri”, featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles, will hit the big screen on December 31.

Advertisement

The upcoming film is directed by Sameer Vidwans of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” fame and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It was previously slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Panday and Aaryan shared the news with a collaborative post on Instagram on Sunday. The post comprised two pictures, the first with “31.12.25” written over it. Followed by a picture of the actors.

Advertisement

“Your last day of the year is with us. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31 Dec 2025!! The year ends but Love Begins,” read the caption.

Advertisement

“Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts