Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday announce release date of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

“Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri”, featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles, will hit the big screen on December 31.

The upcoming film is directed by Sameer Vidwans of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” fame and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It was previously slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Panday and Aaryan shared the news with a collaborative post on Instagram on Sunday. The post comprised two pictures, the first with “31.12.25” written over it. Followed by a picture of the actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

“Your last day of the year is with us. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31 Dec 2025!! The year ends but Love Begins,” read the caption.

“Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.