Kartik Aaryan back to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ mode after ‘Chandu Champion’ release

Mumbai, July 2

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release ‘Chandu Champion’, is back to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ mode.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kartik shared a throwback video from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

The clip features his dance on the title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Sharing the video, he wrote, ‘Back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa Mode #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.’

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, ‘Finally after 33 days 15 hours 24 mins ... Rooh Baba is back....’ Another user commented, ‘Rooh baba is coming to rule once again!’

On Monday, Kartik and Triptii Dimri were snapped at Mumbai airport as they headed for the next schedule of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

