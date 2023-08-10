 Kartik Aaryan left speechless as girl proposes him for marriage in Melbourne : The Tribune India

Kartik Aaryan interacts with fans in Melbourne.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 10

While visiting Australia may have been a first for Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan but what happened in the country has left him speechless. In an interaction with his fans, Kartika Aaryan gets proposed for marriage by a fan in Melbourne.

It was during the premiere of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne when Kartik connected with his Australian fans. Soaked in the magic of his latest film, fans got a change to inteact with the actor, ask him questions and take pictures with him at the theatre where the movie was being screened.

What left Kartik speechless was when a girl proposed marriage to him. The fan said, "I might never get a chance to ask you this question ever again but 'will you marry me?'" This one question changed the mood at the theatre and the crowd started cheering and hooting for the star. But for Kartik, he was out of words. Wondering how to respond, a blushing Kartik said, "Seedha aapne…Ek yahan prem katha pooch rahe hai, ek yahan shaadi ka proposal diya. Ho kya raha hai? Yahan swayamvar lag raha hai mera. Great welcome at Melbourne."

The girl then asked for a hug and Kartik sweetly agrees. "You can get a hug," he said.

Kartik shared the video of this experience on Instagram. He captioned it, "Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi . Mummy se pooch ke batata hu."

Take a look:

In another video, Kartik Aaryan shared his excitement for being a part of IFFM. He said, "I am truly thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This is my first time in Melbourne and to be here for a screening of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on the day I just landed has been amazing."

"I'm overwhelmed with all this love and really means a lot that everyone is here. There's a feeling of togetherness and oneness here."

Here's the video:

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is about a middle-class boy Satyaprem in Ahmedabad, who is in one-sided love with Katha, who is coping with her breakup with Tapan. Through the journey, they discover each other's life and complement in accomplishing what was left halfway.

The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, also stars Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajaraj Rao and Shikha Talsania among many others.

