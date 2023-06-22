Kartik Aaryan says era of song and dance-laden films is coming back in Bollywood

— IANS

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, has said that the era of song and dance-laden films, which has long been known as a Bollywood trademark, will make a comeback with his film.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by the National Award winning-director Sameer Vidwans, boasts of everything that constitutes a Bollywood film, right from song, dance, picturesque locations, family drama to a love story. The songs of the film have generated a huge buzz owing to their scale and picturisation, and the recently released number Sun Sajni is no exception.

Shared Kartik, “The era of Hindi films that had grandeur and the prominent elements of song and dance are set to make a comeback. Satyaprem Ki Katha is an effort in that direction.”

Content in Hindi films has diversified manifold, courtesy the OTT but films with songs and dance seem to have taken a hit in the past couple of years. Satyaprem Ki Katha releases in cinemas on June 29.