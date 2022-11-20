Kartik Aaryan set to perform at the opening of 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India

ANI

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan will make the 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) special for the cinephiles as he is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of the gala.

As per Kartik’s team, the actor will showcase his dance moves to his title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the recently released Kaala Jaadu from Freddy along with his other popular songs in the opening ceremony on November 20.

IFFI will begin on Sunday in a full-fledged format two years after running on “hybrid” mode owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. IFFI, founded in 1952, is among Asia’s most prominent film festivals. The festival is conducted every year by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting in collaboration with the Entertainment Society of Goa.

The film festival will run till November 28 in Goa. During the eight-day festival, more than 770 films are expected to be screened, including 183 in the International section, more than 550 in the much acclaimed Indian Panorama - including 339 feature-length films.