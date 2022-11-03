Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of ‘in between takes’ from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

ANI

New Delhi, November 3

Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday treated fans with a glimpse of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in between shoot moments.

Taking to his Instagram story, the actor shared a picture with director Sameer Vidwans and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' team members.

He wrote, "#SatyapremKiKatha. In Between takes."

The film marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

The film sparked a controversy due to its initial title 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

