DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' earns 21 crore

Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' earns 21 crore

The film also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who previously worked together in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Falling in love is a foregone conclusion. What isn’t predictable is how Kartik Aryan, a proud mama’s boy, and Ananya Panday, a conscientious daddy’s girl, negotiate their love path.
Advertisement
"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, has collected over Rs 20 crore at domestic box office in three days of its release.
The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on their Instagram handle on Sunday, which had the film's poster with a day-wise breakdown of the collection.
The film opened with Rs 8.46 crore and went on to earn Rs 6.03 and Rs 6.75 crore in the following days. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 21.24 crore. "Feeling the love to the core filled with madness. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets. Link in bio," read the caption.
"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is directed by Sameer Vidwans of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" fame and is produced by Karan Johar under his production banner Dharma Productions. It released in theatres on Thursday. The film also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film "Pati Patni Aur Woh".
Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and emerged as a box office hit, earning over Rs 100 crore.
"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.
Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts