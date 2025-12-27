Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ earns Rs 14.49 crore at box office

“Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”, featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, has earned Rs 14.49 crore at the domestic box office in two days of its release, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” fame, the film is produced by Karan Johar under his production banner Dharma Productions. It released in theatres on Thursday.

It opened with Rs 8.46 crore and went on to earn Rs 6.03 crore on the following day. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 14.49 crore.

The makers shared the box office numbers on their Instagram handle. “Bringing all the love of the season, for you at the big screens! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets. Link in bio,” read the caption.

The film also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film “Pati Patni Aur Woh”.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and emerged as a box office hit, earning over Rs 100 crore.

“Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.