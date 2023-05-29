Kartik Aaryan's video with Katori is the cutest thing on Instagram today

Chandigarh,May 29
A special someone who makes it to Kartik Aaryan's Instagram every now and then is his adorable pooch Katori. On Sunday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star shared an absolutely adorable video with Katori and as many fans say, that's the cutest thing on Instagram today.
With the track Naseeb se' from his upcoming movie 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' playing in the background, Kartik wrote in the caption, "#Naseebse mila jo ye tera saath hai..Har pal mere hothon pe teri hi baat ho ..Aapki life mein bhi aisa koi hai ? #SatyaPremKiKatha"
In the video, Kartik Aaryan is in the gym lying on the floor shirtless with Katori by his side. There are moments when they two make eye-contact and as Kartik smiles to Katori, the cute furr baby starts licking his face.
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
The two together have a special fan following, so when they saw the video, they swamped the comment section with their love for Kartik and Katori.
A fan wrote, "Aww the eye contact."
Another fan commented, "OMGGG Cutest pair."
Another fan wrote, "Cutest Katori."
Yet another said, "#Naseebse aap dono ki darshan hui."
Singer Vishal Mishra commented, "Katori the cutest."
Sophie Chodury wrote, "Cutest pair."
Kartik recently announced the wrap of his film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The first track of the movie 'Naseeb se' was also unveiled last week and it instantly clicked with the audience. The chemistry between Kartik and Kiara alongwith the beautiful visuals of the song have been appreciated by their fans.
A Sameer Vidhwans-directorial, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is scheduled to release on June 29.
