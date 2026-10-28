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Home / Entertainment / Karwa Chauth 2026: 7 designer festive looks to slay your sargi-to-chalni style

Karwa Chauth 2026: 7 designer festive looks to slay your sargi-to-chalni style

Take inspiration from these designer looks and look your prettiest as you dress up for Karwa Chauth

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Mona
Updated At : 05:33 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Karwa Chauth is the perfect occasion to embrace festive dressing and indulge in the timeless charm of traditional Indian wear. From rich jewel tones and intricate embroidery to statement-making suits, elegant sarees and twirl-worthy shararas, the festival offers every reason to dress up to the nines. Think luxurious fabrics, exquisite craftsmanship, dazzling embellishments and thoughtful styling details that strike the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary glamour.

To help you put together a look that is as special as the occasion, we bring you a curated edit of designers’ festive creations. Whether you gravitate towards understated elegance or prefer to make a head-turning statement, these looks offer plenty of inspiration to help you look your prettiest as you dress up for the day of the fast.

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  1. Purple is having its moment, and Anamika Khanna’s voluminous skirt paired with a short jacket makes for a festive ensemble that is as comfortable as it is stylish.
  2. Payal Khandwala’s silk brocade lehenga in a striking fuchsia-and-gold combination stands out for its rich hues and ornate detailing.

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  1. Archana Jaju’s Kanak sharara set in sunny yellow sets the festive mood just right, bringing a vibrant touch to your Karwa Chauth wardrobe.

  1. Ethnic yet contemporary, Amit Aggarwal’s metallic supersonic draped saree is a sure-fire way to stand out from the crowd.

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  1. If dressing up in all your festive glory is your idea of Karwa Chauth, Shanti Banaras’ Raktavalli saree is just the pick for an elegant, statement-making look.

  1. Looking for an ensemble that blends festive charm with comfort? Payal Khandwala’s blue silk kurta set is a versatile choice that strikes the perfect balance.

  1. For a look that is demure yet striking, Arpita Mehta’s pink mirror-work lehenga set ticks all the right boxes, adding just the right amount of sparkle to the celebrations.

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