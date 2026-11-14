Kashika Kapoor on her journey, viral song Bewafa Se and upcoming films

With a growing presence across music videos and films, Kashika Kapoor is exploring new creative avenues and challenging herself with varied roles. The actor talks about the response to Bewafa Se, her upcoming projects and the ambitions shaping her next chapter.

How has the response to Bewafa Se been, and what was your experience working on the song?

My hook steps have gone viral, and I think that has played a huge role in the song reaching so many people and gaining momentum. People have been showering me with love for my dance, expressions and overall performance. What’s even crazier is that I’m receiving calls and messages from people based overseas, congratulating me and my family. My parents have been receiving so many calls too, and seeing how proud and happy my mom and dad are is probably the most special part of this entire experience.

What attracted you to Bewafa Se? Was there something about the song’s concept, music or character that particularly excited you?

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I think it was the combination of the music, the emotion and the overall energy of the project. I was drawn to the fact that it wasn’t just about dancing; there was an emotional narrative running through it. I love projects that allow me to express different facets of myself as a performer. It gave me the opportunity to combine dance, expressions and acting, and that was something I was really excited about.

What projects are you currently working on, and what can audiences expect next?

I’m currently working on two Bollywood films, alongside my Telugu film CASTE. It’s an extremely exciting phase of my career because I’m getting to explore very different characters. In CASTE, I play a character who gets possessed. It’s a role that demands a lot of versatility, and I genuinely enjoy pushing myself beyond what I’ve done before. I have some exciting projects in the pipeline, and I think audiences will get to see many different shades of me.

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Looking back at your journey so far, what are some of the moments that make you feel proud, and how has your experience shaped you as an artiste?

Every phase of my journey has contributed to who I am today. From making my debut with Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass to exploring different languages, industries, music videos and now more diverse film roles, I’ve learnt something from every experience. Receiving recognition for my work and seeing audiences appreciate my performances are moments I deeply cherish.

What are your goals for the future?

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I want to work across industries, languages and genres, collaborate with exceptional filmmakers and take on characters that leave a lasting impression. For me, success isn’t just about being seen; it’s about being remembered for the work you do.