Kashmera Shah 's birthday wishes for hubby Krushna Abhishek

Kashmera Shah on Tuesday morning penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Krushna Abhishek.
Taking to Instagram, Kashmera shared a picture and wrote, “I had thousands of pictures of yours to post today to wish you Happy Birthday but the reason I chose this particular picture and no other glam picture is because I wanted you to know that this was the moment I realised what a beautiful dad you are…I know the world sees you as the man who makes them laugh but I want them to see you as the man that does not make his family cry. That is the most important thing for any woman. Love you now and forever my Cuddle and a very happy birthday and many more to come.”
