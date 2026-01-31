DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Kashmir magic for TV romance

Kashmir magic for TV romance

Niharika Chouksey teases Anu and Arya’s long-awaited proposal in Tumm Se Tumm Tak

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:54 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouskey in Tumm Se Tumm Tak
Advertisement
The team of Tumm Se Tumm Tak is set to shoot a key sequence for the show in Kashmir. Actress Niharika Chouksey, who plays Anu, shared her experience on location. “Our Kashmir trip is going amazingly well. We are here for another three days and this schedule is going to be very special because it will showcase one of the most awaited moments of the show – the proposal of Anu and Arya,” she said. “In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Anu rescuing Arya sir, and after all the emotional twists and turns, Arya sir will finally express his feelings and propose to her. It is a very important and beautiful turning point in their journey, and the entire team is putting in a lot of effort to make it memorable.”
Advertisement

Chouksey added that this was her fifth or sixth visit to Kashmir. “Every time I come here, it feels just as magical. It is truly one of my favourite places in the world and honestly feels like heaven on earth. The snow-capped mountains, the chilly breeze, and the peaceful surroundings add so much charm to the scenes we are shooting. This is also the second time I am filming here, and working in such a breathtaking location makes the experience even more special.”

Advertisement

She spoke about enjoying the local cuisine and the comfort of simple food on set. “We have been enjoying the local food, and of course, I have been having a lot of Maggi because in this cold weather, a hot bowl of Maggi tastes absolutely amazing and comforting. Between shots, sipping something warm and enjoying the view has been pure bliss.”

Advertisement

The show has cultivated a large fan base for the on-screen couple Anu and Arya, played by Sharad Kelkar. Chouksey addressed her fans directly: “Your wait is finally over. Anu and Arya are coming together, and the proposal sequence is going to be extremely romantic and emotional. It is one of the most beautiful moments you will get to witness on the show, so don’t miss it and stay tuned for the upcoming episodes.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts