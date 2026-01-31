Kashmir magic for TV romance

Advertisement

Chouksey added that this was her fifth or sixth visit to Kashmir. “Every time I come here, it feels just as magical. It is truly one of my favourite places in the world and honestly feels like heaven on earth. The snow-capped mountains, the chilly breeze, and the peaceful surroundings add so much charm to the scenes we are shooting. This is also the second time I am filming here, and working in such a breathtaking location makes the experience even more special.”

She spoke about enjoying the local cuisine and the comfort of simple food on set. “We have been enjoying the local food, and of course, I have been having a lot of Maggi because in this cold weather, a hot bowl of Maggi tastes absolutely amazing and comforting. Between shots, sipping something warm and enjoying the view has been pure bliss.”

The show has cultivated a large fan base for the on-screen couple Anu and Arya, played by Sharad Kelkar. Chouksey addressed her fans directly: “Your wait is finally over. Anu and Arya are coming together, and the proposal sequence is going to be extremely romantic and emotional. It is one of the most beautiful moments you will get to witness on the show, so don’t miss it and stay tuned for the upcoming episodes.”