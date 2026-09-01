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Home / Entertainment / Kashmira Irani is expecting her first child with husband Akshat Saxena

Kashmira Irani is expecting her first child with husband Akshat Saxena

Two coconuts, a Mom cap, a Dad cap and the internet went wild

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 11:27 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Kashmira Irani - TV Actress
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Actress Kashmira Irani and her husband Akshat Saxena are going to be parents. The 40-year-old, best known for Amber Dhara, broke the news on Instagram the way only she would — with a picture of two coconuts wearing caps that read Mom and Dad, sunglasses perched on top, captioned simply "Current Status #ComingSoon."

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The post flooded with messages within hours. Gauahar Khan wrote "May god keep u in protection n happiness," while Meiyang Chang responded with "Say whaaaaa Congrats you two." Ridhima Pandit, Anjali Nandkishan and Sam Khan were also among those who poured in their congratulations.

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Akshat, whom Kashmira married in 2024 at a royal wedding in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, is a Delhi-based pilot who has recently stepped into acting. His debut came with Operation Safed Sagar, a role that carries personal weight — his father, Wing Commander Pankaj Saxena, was a fighter pilot during the actual Operation Safed Sagar. Kashmira had celebrated the milestone publicly, writing "From flying in cockpits to living the reality of being on screen as an actor, what a trajectory."

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The two were introduced through Kashmira's sister and married within the same year. This will be their first child together.

Kashmira was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and has appeared in films including Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

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