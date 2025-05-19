DT
Home / Entertainment / Kashmiri feast

Kashmiri feast

Our Correspondent
Updated At : 05:27 AM May 19, 2025 IST
Foodies in Shimla are in for a treat as they are getting an authentic taste of Kashmir with Chor Bizarre, India’s pioneering themed restaurant that offering authentic traditional Kashmiri Wazwan cuisine.

Hosted by Hotel Pine View, near Tara Hall School and The Chalets Naldehra, the camp began on May 17 and will continue till the next 50 days, giving people an opportunity to enjoy authentic lunch, dinner and high tea in traditional Kashmiri style.

Items from the Chor Bizarre menu include Kashmiri Rogan Josh, NadruYakhni, Delhi-style Chaat and a variety of slow-cooked veg and non-veg specialties.

