Kate Hudson’s role prep for Song Sung Blue

Hollywood star Kate Hudson said she had to gain 15 pounds for her role of Claire Sardina in the 2025 musical Song Sung Blue.

Also featuring Hugh Jackman, the film was directed by Craig Brewer and revolved around Mike and Claire Sardina, a real-life Milwaukee couple who found fame as Lightning & Thunder, a popular Neil Diamond tribute band.

“This film was fun — I didn’t have to watch what I ate. I put on 15 pounds, just to be nice and soft. It was over the holiday season, so it was perfect,” she said.

The actor said she skipped working out and stayed away from her skincare routines. “I wasn’t working out much. I stayed away from skincare routines. I just let myself be and enjoyed life. Although I also enjoy life when I’m disciplined and working out too, I’m not going to lie,” she added.

The film had its world premiere at the AFI Fest on October 26, 2025, at the TCL Chinese Theatre. It served as a closing film.