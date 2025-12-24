DT
Kate Winslet's drama teacher once told her to settle for fat girl parts

Kate Winslet's drama teacher once told her to settle for fat girl parts

Oscar-winning actor says comments from a drama teacher and post-Titanic paparazzi attention were deeply distressing

PTI
London, Updated At : 01:34 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
 Hollywood star Kate Winslet says one of her drama teachers once told her that she will have a career in acting if she settles for "fat girl parts".
Winslet, who is now known as one of the most successful stars of her generation with movies like "Titanic", "The Reader" and hit series like "Mare of Easttown", has often spoken about the cruelty she was subjected to for her appearance in the beginning of her career.
In a radio interview, she spoke about what she faced in her drama class. "I was a little bit stocky... When I did start taking it much more seriously and got a child agent I really remember vividly a drama teacher … and she said to me, 'Well, darling, you'll have a career if you're ready to settle for the fat girl parts'," Winslet said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs.
The Oscar winner, 50, then said, "Look at me now.”  "It's appalling the things people say to children," she added.
In the radio interview, Winslet also spoke about being hounded by paparazzi after "Titanic" became a major hit.
"It was horrific. There were people tapping my phone. They were just everywhere. And I was just on my own," said the actor, who was just 22 when the movie came out.
