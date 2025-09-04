DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Kathryn Bigelow spotlights nuclear threat at Venice

Kathryn Bigelow spotlights nuclear threat at Venice

'How is annihilating the world a good defensive measure,' asks Kathryn Bigelow
article_Author
Reuters
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kathryn Bigelow
Advertisement

Film director Kathryn Bigelow launched her latest movie, A House of Dynamite, at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, saying she hoped the tense thriller would sound the alarm over the ever-present danger of nuclear catastrophe. Her first film in eight years traces the launch of a lone, unidentified ballistic missile towards the US, triggering a desperate race to find out, who is responsible and how to respond.

Advertisement

“This is a global issue, like where we are with nuclear weapons,” said Bigelow, who in 2010 became the first woman to receive the best director Oscar for her Iraq war movie, The Hurt Locker. “Of course, hope against hope, maybe we reduce the nuclear stockpile someday, but in the meantime we are really living in a house of dynamite,” she said at a press conference, alongside some of her stars, including Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

“How is annihilating the world a good defensive measure?” The film tracks the 18 minutes it takes for the missile to be launched from the Pacific until it reaches Chicago, unfolding through the eyes of myriad officials - from the US president to an anti-missile crew based in Alaska to military brass working inside US Strategic Command. “(There are) these incredibly competent people operating on an infinitesimally short timeline, and the fate of the world is at stake,” she said.

Advertisement

Bigelow’s last major movie was the 2017 historical crime drama, Detroit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts