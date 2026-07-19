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Home / Entertainment / Katrina Kaif marks 43rd birthday with Vicky Kaushal, gives glimpse of baby Vihaan

Katrina Kaif marks 43rd birthday with Vicky Kaushal, gives glimpse of baby Vihaan

Actor shields child’s face in family photos, draws warm notes from Bollywood friends

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Ananya Verma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:51 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. File Photo
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Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 16, marking the day with husband Vicky Kaushal and their eight-month-old son, Vihaan, through a set of family photographs posted to Instagram. The pictures gave followers a rare look at their home life while keeping the child’s face concealed throughout.

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Dressed in a light orange outfit, Kaif appeared in candid frames with Kaushal and was pictured kissing her son’s hand.

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“Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are. Best Birthday,” Kaif wrote, adding for her husband: “You’re not too bad either…”

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Actress Dia Mirza commented “Blessings and love,” while Vaani Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Zoya Akhtar left heart emojis.

Kaushal posted his own photo from the celebration, showing the pair embracing over cake, captioned: “Jaan Ka Janamdin.”

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The two met in 2019 at a gathering hosted by Zoya Akhtar and wed in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Kaif has paused film work since becoming a mother; her last release was “Merry Christmas” with Vijay Sethupathi.

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