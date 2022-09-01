Katrina Kaif poses with Salman Khan's sisters in unseen pic from Arpita's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

ANI
New Delhi, September 1
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, on Wednesday, attended the Ganesh Chaturthi Aarti at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.
A picture from the Ganpati celebration is currently being circulated on social media in which the 'Dhoom 3' actress could be seen posing with Arpita and her friends.
Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, shared a picture on her Instagram stories, captioning it as, "Ganpati Bappa lookin too cute, Thank you Arpita Khan Sharma"
In the picture, Katrina is standing in a group with Arpita, Alvira Khan, Yasmin and director Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur in ethnic attires.
Here are the photos:
View this post on Instagram
The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actress was seen arriving at Arpita's residence along with her husband Vicky Kaushal.
Apart from them Salman Khan, Sohail, Arbaaz, and their mother Salma Khan were also present there to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.
On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 4.
Apart from that, she is also a part of 'Merry Christmas' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023.
