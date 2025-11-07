Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy
'Our bundle of joy has arrived,' the couple said in a joint statement on social media
Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the news on Friday.
“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy,” the actors wrote in a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram accounts.
View this post on Instagram
Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021, have largely kept their relationship private.
Fans and celebrities have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the new parents.
Actress Kareena Kapoor commented, “Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club… so happy for you and Vicky,” while actor Arjun Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also joined in, writing “Congratulations”.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now