Katrina Kaif’s recent trolling over her postpartum appearance at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations has once again put the spotlight on the relentless scrutiny of women’s bodies. It’s time to support not scorn, actresses lend support to new mothers.

Health & baby first

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Post childbirth, a woman’s priority should be her health and her baby, not meeting someone else’s beauty standards. I think this becomes even more intense when the woman is a celebrity because people expect them to always look perfect. — Ashmita Bakshi

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Show some empathy

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Postpartum is such a personal phase, and I don't think anyone has the right to decide how a woman should look during that time. There is no fixed timeline for getting back to your old routine or your old body. Instead of putting pressure on new mothers, we should be encouraging them to take care of, a little empathy can completely change the way we approach conversations around women, motherhood and even celebrities. - Sheeba Azhar

Worth, not weight

I think we have become far too comfortable commenting on women’s bodies. After childbirth, a woman deserves appreciation for everything her body has been through, not criticism. Social media has also made this worse because people feel they can openly comment on someone’s appearance without thinking about how hurtful it can be. We really need to learn to celebrate women without attaching their worth to their body or their size. - Aradhana Sharma

Celebrate ‘Maa’

Actresses have to face the mindset of, ‘Ab toh maa ban gayi, toh heroine kaise banegi?’ I became a mother at 16, and when I entered films, I already had a five-year-old daughter. That was one of the biggest challenges for me because I felt I could not allow her to call me ‘Maa’ in public. Even today, she calls me ‘Max’. It would break my heart every single time I had to stop her from calling me ‘Maa’. No woman should have to feel that becoming a mother takes away her identity, her dreams or her place in the industry. — Pallavi Chatterjee

Time to support

The scrutiny women face after childbirth says a lot about the unrealistic expectations we have created around beauty.? Instead of asking women when they will lose weight or get back in shape, we should simply ask them how they are doing. - Neha Harsora

Celebs are human too

Every woman deserves the time and space to recover at her own pace. Being in the public eye doesn't make someone immune to emotions, insecurities or difficult phases. We definitely need to be more compassionate in the way we speak. - Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni