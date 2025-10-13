DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spotted together aboard yacht

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spotted together aboard yacht

The two had first sparked speculation in July after being seen dining in Montreal

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:03 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. File photos
Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau were recently spotted kissing and cuddling aboard her yacht off the coast of California. The viral photographs, which surfaced online, show the two enjoying together, seemingly putting months of rumours to rest.

According to reports by The Daily Mail, the images were taken from a passing tourist boat at the end of September while Perry was enjoying a brief break from her Lifetime world tour.

The two had first sparked speculation in July after being seen dining in Montreal.

Perry shares a daughter with actor Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in 2023.

