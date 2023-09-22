 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' gets its second Crorepati in UP's Jasnil Kumar : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' gets its second Crorepati in UP's Jasnil Kumar

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' gets its second Crorepati in UP's Jasnil Kumar

Jasnil Kumar shares his dreams and desires with Amitabh Bachchan

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' gets its second Crorepati in UP's Jasnil Kumar

Jasnil Kumar with Amitabh Bachchan on the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' show. Instagram/sonytvofficial



IANS

New Delhi, September 22

The quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, has got its second Crorepati in UP's Jasnil Kumar. The first Crorepati was Punjab's Jaskaran Singh.

The 36-year-old Jasnil hails from Anwak in Uttar Pradesh, which is a small village in Azamgarh district. He works in a retail garment store. His family consists of mother, father, grandfather, his wife and two kids. He also has four younger brothers and two sisters.

In episode 29 of the show, host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan asked Jasnil: “Your current wish is to build a good house. Do you have any other wish?”

To this, he replied: “Sir, like I told you, it's not like I don't think about myself. I had dreams as well as desires. When I was studying, I wished I had good clothes. l also wanted to travel.”

Big B said: “Both the wishes have been fulfilled. You travelled to Mumbai. You also got good clothes (indicating towards his jacket, which the actor gifted Jasnil).”

Check out a clip from the episode: 

Jasnil said: “We had financial problems at home from the beginning. My father's income was very meagre. I could manage somewhat after I got a job. With the money I earned, I tried to help my family, be it for farming or the education of my younger siblings.”

The actor wished him luck, saying: “Jasnil, may your desires be fulfilled. You have worked hard not just in your life but also in this game. Your innocence reflects in the way you talk, and depicts your roots. People of your region, your work and life experience have been innocent. And innocence matters in life. I believe so.”

Jasnil said: “As the elder son, I have to shoulder many responsibilities. Even if I try with this income, then it might take me a lifetime. KBC is a platform that can help me change my family's fortune overnight. Whatever prize money I win, I will use it to turn my house into a permanent structure.”

Then, the host asked him the question for Rs 1 crore.

The question read: "The gold left after a yagya performed by whom was used by the Pandavas to refill their treasury and conduct the Ashwamedha yagya?"

The options given were - A: Vikarna B: Marutta C: Kubera D: Likhita. Jasnil gave the correct answer, which was Marutta, and won the huge price of Rs 1 crore.

Here's a video that captures the winning moment:

He then cried loudly in excitement, and hugged the ‘Sholay' fame actor tightly. Jasnil even lied down on the floor, and touched Amitabh's feet in respect.

Amitabh then asked him the last question for Rs seven crore: “Leena Gade, a person of Indian origin, is the first female race engineer to win which of the following races?”

The options given were: A: Indianapolis 500 B: 24 Hours of Le Mans C: 12 Hours of Sebring D: Monaco Grand Prix.

Jasnil guessed the right answer, which was option B - 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, he was not sure of the answer, and didn't have any lifelines left with him, so he decided to quit the show, and took home Rs 1 crore.

Earlier, the show had its first crorepati in Jaskaran Singh, who hails from a small village Khalra in Punjab, situated close to the border.

However, after winning 1 crore, Jaskaran was not able to answer the Rs seven crore question and he decided to quit the game. Big B had lauded his decision to quit the game at the high risk point.

The question of Rs 7 crore asked to Jaskaran was: According to the Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer's curse? The options given were Kshemadhurti, Dharmadatta, Mitadhvaja and Prabhanjana. The correct answer was Prabhanjana.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

#Amitabh Bachchan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

2
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

3
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

4
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

5
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

6
Trending

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

7
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

8
India

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

9
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

10
India

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India's US mission

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

He said people had not elected him to listen to 'hate speech...

Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker warns Bidhuri of strict action

Anurag Thakur cancels visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur cancels Asian Games visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

India has also lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beij...

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Punjab Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Chief of Dubai's Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Surinder Singh Kandhari visits GNDU, Amritsar

After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three years

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans in Chandigarh launched

Insults to religion made unwittingly, carelessly sans malicious intent not offence under 295A: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doctor

10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Youth rams bike into Sub Inspector in Khanna

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi University students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Patiala: Dr Hitender Suri feted in London

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban