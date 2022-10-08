'KBC 14': Jaya Bachchan's revelation makes Big B cry on the show; watch

Mumbai, October 8

As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on October 11, the birthday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' will witness his wife, Jaya Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan gracing the show. The mother-son duo will take the hot-seat.

Both will be seen having some interesting conversations with the host and recalling a few moments from the past.

In the latest promo, Abhishek takes the hotseat and then welcomes Jaya saying, "Rishte me jo humari ma lagti hain (the one who is my mother by relationship)." Jaya then enters the show sporting a white embroidered suit. As Amitabh Bachchan goes to welcome her, the two hug in a heartening moment.

During their conversation, Jaya says something that leaves the host teary-eyed and he can be seen wiping his tears with a tissue paper. However, it is not yet clear what exactly she says.

Watch the promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In another promo of Big B's birthday special episode, Big B can be seen asking questions to the contestants and was surprised with the sound of hooter. He said: "Bahot jaldi khatam kar diya khel ko."(Ended the game too soon) and then his line from his popular song 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyaal Aata Hai' plays in the background and Abhishek enters and hugs Bachchan. This makes him emotional.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS

#abhishek bachchan #amitabh bachchan #Jaya Bachchan #KBC 14