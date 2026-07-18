KBC Season 18 unveils new theme 'Sochna Padega'; to premier on August 10

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the theme of the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) – ‘Sochna Padega’.

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‘Sochna Padega’ brings to spotlight -- application of knowledge creates advantage.

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KBC Season 18 will premiere on Monday, August 10 at 9 pm exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, followed by a weekday telecast from Monday to Friday.

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Built around the premise that reflects a simple yet powerful insight -- in an age where knowledge has become universally accessible, competitive advantage belongs to those who can interpret, connect and apply it.

Anchored by Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Sochna Padega’ comes alive through the brand films -- that reinforces the importance of applied knowledge in today’s world.

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Set across relatable everyday situations, the films highlight that while information is now instantly accessible and technology has transformed the way we learn and what truly matters is the ability to think critically, analyse information and adapt to changing times meaningfully.

Kyunki is baar KBC par jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega … ‘Sochna Padega’.