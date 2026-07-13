Keanu Reeves says motorcycle racing taught him about overcoming challenges

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves believes that emotion is the one thing that connects all human beings, saying the lesson has been reinforced through his experience in motorcycle racing, according to People.

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Reeves, who co-founded ARCH Motorcycle with custom bike builder Gard Hollinger in 2011, stars alongside his business partner in the new docuseries Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project. The six-part series follows ARCH Motorcycle as it competes in the Super Hooligan National Championship.

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Speaking to People, Reeves recalled how his partnership with Hollinger began.

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"Gard built an amazing custom motorcycle, and when I rode it, I was like, 'That needs to be in the world,'" Reeves said.

The actor added that his love for motorcycles and storytelling made the journey with ARCH Motorcycle especially meaningful, according to People.

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"I love riding motorcycles, telling stories and being part of something," he said.

The docuseries aims to give audiences a closer look at the people behind professional motorcycle racing.

Hollinger said, "You see an athlete in a suit wearing a helmet, and hopefully this is an opportunity for you to meet the human beings behind it, hear their stories, what they have gone through and how challenging it is to get to that level in the sport." Reeves said the series goes beyond racing.

"It's about building a team, ambition, vision, creating something you love, sharing it with the world and overcoming challenges. It's American tradition," he said.

Reflecting on the broader lessons from the sport, Reeves said, "The internal wanting to win. Overcoming personal challenges. Emotion, in a weird way, is the one thing we can all share. We all have that in common."