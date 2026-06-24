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Home / Entertainment / Keanu Reeves to feature in 'Lego' film

Keanu Reeves to feature in 'Lego' film

Universal signed a five-year exclusive deal with The Lego Group in 2020 to develop, produce, and distribute theatrical releases

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PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 11:43 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Keanu Reeves. Image courtesy: X
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Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is in negotiations to feature in a live-action hybrid "Lego" film.

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The Universal film is directed by Josh Cooley and also reunites the actor with the filmmaker after their collaboration on the 2019 "Toy Story 4", where Cooley directed, and Reeves voiced the stuntman toy Duke Caboom.

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It will be produced by Jill Wilfert and Ryan Christians under the banner of The Lego Group. The plot details are kept under wraps, but reportedly, the film will be a combination of live-action and animation, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

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Universal signed a five-year exclusive deal with The Lego Group in 2020 to develop, produce, and distribute theatrical releases. Previously, there have been four major Lego films, including "The Lego Movie" (2014), "The Lego Batman Movie" (2017), "The Lego Ninjago Movie" (2017), and "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part", which released in 2019.

Additionally, several direct-to-video and streaming Lego films have been released, such as "LEGO: The Adventures of Clutch Powers" (2010) and various DC, Marvel, and Star Wars adaptations.

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Reeves' latest work is "Outcome", which released on Apple TV on April 10. He will next voice character of antihero Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic the Hedgehog 4". He will also feature in "Constantine" sequel and Netflix's "BRZRKR" film.

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