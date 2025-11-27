‘Keep your phones away’: Sonu Sood on how to fix modern relationships

Actor Sonu Sood recently talked about the evolving dynamics of modern relationships, attributing increased digital engagement and distraction as a significant cause for couples drifting apart.

Speaking to CurlyTales, Sood, who also discussed his life, diet, and fitness, said, “Exposure is too much. Every person is knowledgeable. They keep getting something through the internet constantly. There are a lot of diversions. There is less time for family. A different member has come into your life, which is your mobile phone. I think they are more close to worlds that are not theirs.”

To counter this digital disconnect, Sood offered straightforward advice: it is vital for couples to listen to each other while consciously keeping their phones away.

He also noted that people lack the patience required to listen to each other these days, saying, “There is little patience to listen. If you can’t listen to someone, I think it’s very unfortunate. In today’s world of the internet, it is important to listen to each other while keeping your phones away. It is important to talk about problems. If they can, I would say that it will solve a lot of problems."