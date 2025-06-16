DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Keerthy Suresh’s action-comedy Revolver Rita to release in August

Keerthy Suresh’s action-comedy Revolver Rita to release in August

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:29 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Actress Keerthy Suresh. PTI File
Advertisement

Actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to showcase her action avatar in the upcoming film Revolver Rita.

Advertisement

The Baby John star has finally announced the movie’s release date and shared a promo video of the film.

Taking to her X handle, Keerthy announced that her upcoming film Revolver Rita will debut in theatres worldwide on August 27. She wrote, “Rita is ready to roll baby #RevolverRita from 27th August.”

Advertisement

The film is written and directed by JK Chandru. It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Passion Studios & The Route. The music is composed by Sean Roldan.

Along with Keerthy Suresh, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, John Vijay, Suresh Chakravarthy and others in prominent roles.

Advertisement

The announcement video hints at an action-packed story in which Keerthy plays a powerful, possibly eccentric character with Suresh.

Meanwhile, Keerthy was last seen in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John.

The film, directed by Kalees, was a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. Baby John was produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The story of the film revolved around a DCP (played by Varun Dhawan) who transforms and travels to a different place to safeguard his family.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film was released in theatres on December 25 last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts