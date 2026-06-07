Kerala bids adieu to National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar

Kerala on Sunday bid a tearful farewell to National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, who was cremated with police honours at his residence in North Paravur here after thousands of people paid their last respects to the popular actor.

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He was 56.

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Kumar died at around 10.43 pm on Saturday at a private hospital here while undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

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His mortal remains were shifted to the North Paravur Town Hall on Sunday morning, where thousands of people, including actors, political leaders, including Chief Minister VD Satheesan and admirers, gathered to pay their last respects.

Related news: National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passes away at 56

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At around 2 pm, the body was taken to his residence, Laughing Villa, in North Paravur.

The cremation was held at around 3.30 pm and was witnessed by a large number of people.

The actor, who had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and placed on ventilator support.

According to family sources, Kumar suddenly developed health complications and suffered a cardiac arrest.

A familiar face in Malayalam cinema, Kumar made his mark through mimicry and comedy before entering films in the late 1990s.

Before entering the film industry, Kumar was a prominent figure in Kerala’s mimicry circuit, performing extensively across the state and abroad with Kalabhavan before going on to form his own troupe.

Though he made his film debut in 1997 with “Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam”, directed by Siddique-Shameer, it was during the 2000s that his comedy roles won him widespread popularity among audiences.

His major breakthrough came with “Satyameva Jayathe”, which established him as one of Malayalam cinema’s leading comedians.

After portraying comic roles in several successful films, Kumar demonstrated his versatility by taking on serious characters.

His performance in director Kamal’s “Perumazhakkalam” (2004) marked a turning point in his career.

He received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for his performance in “Achanurangatha Veedu” in 2005 and went on to win both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed role in “Adaminte Makan Abu” in 2010.

Known for his versatility, Kumar successfully transitioned from comedy to serious character roles during a career spanning nearly three decades and acted in more than 300 films.

His last screen appearance was a cameo role in “Bha Bha Ba”, released in 2025.

Kumar also ventured into filmmaking as a writer and director.

His film “Karutha Joothan” won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story in 2017.

Despite his immense popularity in the film industry, Kumar never concealed his political leanings and openly identified himself as a supporter of the Congress party.

While studying at Maharaja’s College in Kochi, he was an active KSU worker and served as Arts Club Secretary.

During the recent Kerala Assembly election, Kumar openly supported the Congress-led UDF, appearing alongside its leaders on several occasions and criticising the LDF leadership.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed deep grief over Kumar’s demise, describing him as “more than a film star” and “a brother and family member”.

“Salim Kumar was the pride of North Paravur. Born into an ordinary family that faced poverty and hardships, he rose to the pinnacle of Indian cinema by winning the National Award,” Satheesan said in a condolence message.

People from the film industry and political sphere expressed grief over his demise.

National leaders also condoled the actor’s death.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a social media post, described Kumar as a stalwart of the Malayalam film industry.

“A National Award winner who made millions laugh and moved us with his dramatic depth, his passing is an irreplaceable loss to Indian cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. I stand with them in this hour of grief,” Gandhi said.

Actor Mammootty, in a Facebook post, wrote: “Salim, you laughed and made others laugh, you thought deeply and made others think, and at times you cried and made others cry. But now, you only make us cry. Your departure has become an endless sorrow, brother.”

Actor and Congress MLA Ramesh Pisharody shared photographs from their mimicry days on Facebook and wrote: “The guiding light has gone out.”

Tourism, Film and Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunath described Salim Kumar as a great actor who portrayed the many dimensions of human life with sincerity and humanity.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited the hospital and paid his last respects.

“He was an extraordinary person who discovered new dimensions in comedy. I had the opportunity to work with him in several films. Even though our political views differed, we shared a close bond,” Gopi told reporters.

AICC General Secretary and MP K C Venugopal remembered Kumar as a lifelong Congress supporter and a close personal friend whose humour, affection and political convictions left a lasting impact on everyone around him.

“Kumar often recalled an incident from his school days when his father took him to garland an important leader. Only later did he realise that the hands that gently touched his cheek while receiving the garland belonged to none other than K Karunakaran. It was then, perhaps, that another Salim Kumar was born — a committed Congress worker from head to toe,” Venugopal said.

He is survived by wife Sunitha and two sons, Chandu and Aaromal.

Chandu appeared in the blockbuster Malayalam film “Manjummel Boys”.