Kesari 2 song O Shera out

The release date of Kesari 2 is around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among the audience. On Saturday evening, O Shera song was unveiled.

“Ab Samay aa gaya hai sachchai ki garaj sunne aur veerta ki takat mehsoos karne ka. O Shera (Teer Te Taj film version) song out now. #KesariChapter2 in cinemas 18th April, worldwide,” a post read on Zee Music Company’s Instagram handle. Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The lead star Akshay Kumar will play the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film. Actors R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday are also a part of Kesari 2. The film will be released on April 18.