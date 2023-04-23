‘Kha bhe raha hoon, gunguna bhe raha hoon’: Dharmendra shares video of his humming 50s song ‘Yeh hawa yeh raat’ while having food, netizens pour hearts and wishes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

There would have been many wishing to spend their golden age as enthusiastically as flamboyant veteran actor Dharmendra does. The actor’s social media posts are testimony to how one could live their life to the fullest. Also Dharmendra’s love for the old songs adds cherry on the cake to make his day as his many viral videos show him reminiscing hard and even wetting his eyes at times while listening them. In a fresh, he has shared a video of his on Twitter where he could be seen having his food while humming 1952 song ‘Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni’.

While sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote in Hindi, “A funny video….eating as well as humming…. Friends, like it’s impossible to survive without food… the thirst doesn’t get quenched without listening old songs”.

A funny video…. Kha bhi raha hoon… gunguna bhi raha hoon … Dosto , jis tarah khaye bina Jiya nahin jaata…. Puraane gaane sune bina payaas nahin bujhti….. pic.twitter.com/kvzcg0qlMe — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 22, 2023

Ever since the actor shared the video on his official Twitter handle, it has amassed over 4.43 lakh views. Netizens have flooded comment section of the post wising the actor good health and long life. Dharmendra too responded to many remarks.

