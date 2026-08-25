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Home / Entertainment / ‘Khatam kyun nahin hone dete yeh baat?’: Taapsee gets irked over reporter's question on past feud with Kangana Ranaut

‘Khatam kyun nahin hone dete yeh baat?’: Taapsee gets irked over reporter's question on past feud with Kangana Ranaut

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ANI
Updated At : 05:10 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Taapsee Pannu
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It seems actor Taapsee Pannu is tired of being repeatedly asked by the media about her past feud with actor-politician Kangana Ranaut.

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On Tuesday, Taapsee Pannu attended a press meet for her upcoming film Gandhari. However, she appeared irked when a reporter brought up her past war of words with Kangana during the interaction.

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"Aadmi kyun aisa question puchta hai aurton ko? Aap khatam kyun nahin hone dete yeh baat? Koi question puchna hum dono se band karega jab yeh wala, toh yeh issue bhi khatam ho jayega. Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai yeh sab dekh ke, isiliye wahi sawaal puch rahe hain. Aise sawaal puchna agar aap band kar dete, toh yeh baat kab ki khatam ho jati. (Why do men ask women such questions? Why don't you let this matter end? If all of you stop asking both of us questions about this, the issue will also come to an end. You all seem to enjoy watching this, which is why you keep asking the same question. If you stopped asking such questions, this matter would have ended long ago)," Taapsee said.

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The public spat between the two dates back to 2019. Reportedly, it began after Taapsee praised the trailer of Kangana Ranaut's film Judgementall Hai Kya, but she did not name or tag Kangana in her tweet. This did not go down well with Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel. She responded to Taapsee's remarks on social media, calling her a "sasti copy" of Kangana.

The remarks sparked a wider discussion about the equation between the two actors. Taapsee later spoke about the controversy in several interviews, while Kangana also continued to comment on her at different points. —ANI

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