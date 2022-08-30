‘Khichdi’ actor Punit Talreja injured after 2 men thrash him in Thane

Thane, August 30
Television actor Punit Talreja, who featured in popular sitcom ‘Khichdi’, was injured after two men allegedly beat him up in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Sunday night in Ambernath township when Talreja, 34, was returning home on his scooter after purchasing medicines for his mother.
Two men on another scooter behind him honked, came in front of him, abused him for not giving them way and allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and other weapons, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath said quoting the actor's complaint.
Talreja suffered severe injuries and some passersby rushed him to a local hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that they have registered a case and the accused are yet to be arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...