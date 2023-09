ANI

The release date for Tabu and Ali Fazal's spy thriller Khufiya has been locked. The film will be out on Netflix on October 5. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of Khufiya world, created by Vishal Bhardwaj.

This extraordinary spy thriller is inspired by real life events and is based on a book, Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.