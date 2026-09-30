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Home / Entertainment / Khusha Kapila and Sheeba Chaddha team up for 'Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe'

Khusha Kapila and Sheeba Chaddha team up for 'Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe'

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ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Kusha Kapila
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Kusha Kapila and Sheeba Chaddha have teamed up for an Instagram series, Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe.  The 14-episode Tulsea Original series pivots around a unique pen-pal relationship that forms between two women navigating emotional turbulences. The plot begins when one woman attempts to dispatch a letter addressed to an old friend, which inadvertently lands in the hands of a tenant currently residing in that house.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Kusha Kapila shared, "Working on Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe has been a meaningful journey and an important milestone as I explore this storytelling format on Instagram. Collaborating with an actor of Sheeba ji's calibre is a masterclass in itself; sharing screen space with someone with her expanse of experience and watching her bring authenticity and emotional depth to every single frame has elevated this project. This series is close to our hearts because it explores how two women, caught in the middle of their own chaos, can become anchors for each other. It's a story about finding your way back to yourself through the most unexpected connections!"

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The upcoming project is set to release soon.

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